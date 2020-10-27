Silverstar brings back haunted car wash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking for a car wash, there’s one in Sioux Falls that is hoping to scare up some Halloween business.

Silverstar Car Wash on 57th Street and Marion Avenue is putting on a haunted car wash this week.

It runs Monday night through Friday from 6 to 9 pm. The haunted car wash is contactless, so the whole family can stay in the car and there’s a chance you won’t be the only ones enjoying it.

“Just interacting with customers, having fun. Smiling about something other than just the daily nine to five work job. I look forward to scaring a few kids, maybe a few adults as well, and just putting smiles on a family’s face," said Site Manager Will Bell.

The haunted car wash is $15, with a portion of the proceeds going to Feeding South Dakota.

