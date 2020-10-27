Advertisement

Sioux Falls man sentenced for meth trafficking conviction

(wcax)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars after he was convicted of conspiring to sell methamphetamine.

Fifty-seven-year-old Rex Burtis sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors say Burtis worked with others to obtain at least a half-pound of meth through the mail, then resold it to others in South Dakota. He was convicted in a federal trial on July 30.

In addition to his 12-year prison sentence, Burtis must spend five years under supervised release upon his release.

