South Dakota Arts Conference goes virtual
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2020 South Dakota Art Conference begins this week, but it will be done entirely online this year.
Teacher and art advocate Janet Brown is one of the speakers at this year’s conference and spoke to us about her goals for this new format.
The conference begins Thursday and goes through Saturday.
More information is available here.
