South Dakota surpasses 40,000 total COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say South Dakota has surpassed 40,000 total COVID-19 cases, over 11,000 of which are active.

The Department of Health reported 989 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday. This increases total known cases in South Dakota to 40,730. Active cases increased by 127 to 11,188.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths reported, as the state’s total remained at 375.

Current hospitalizations reached a new high Tuesday, increasing by 18 to 395. According to the state’s coronavirus patients, COVID-19 patients occupy just under 14% of hospital beds and roughly 28% of ICU beds. Officials say 35% of hospital beds and 31% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a 27% test positivity rate Tuesday, with a rolling rate of 17% over the past two weeks.

