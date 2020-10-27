Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Ipswich senior helps others

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ipswich High School senior Matthew Hettich is always willing to help out.

“A lot of times I’ll find him out in the hallway helping the other kids, especially with their math homework. He’s not afraid to jump in and help other kids, and he’s helping them the right way,” said Principal and Athletic Director Dan Knust.

Matthew carries a 4.22-grade point average while being heavily involved in sports. And here’s how he gets it done.

“I just take one class at a time. Sit down, do the homework, and just get it done on time. For fun, I usually play football and do basketball and track. Keeps the mind off of homework,” Matthew said.

“Matthew is kind of a quiet leader in the classroom. He’s not afraid to work. He puts in the extra time, and he’s not afraid to challenge himself,” Knust said.

Hettich also volunteers his time as a tutor and youth basketball coach. He also volunteers at the local Tiger Post youth center.

“I volunteered at the new Tiger Post planting trees and landscaping. It’s fun doing it with friends and family and just being around each other,” Matthew said.

Matthew is applying for acceptance to the Air Force Academy, with hopes of being an engineer. Or he could have a career in the air.

“That’s the goal, I’m currently pursuing that. I’d like to get an aerospace engineering degree there. If not, I might go to UND for commercial piloting,” Matthew said.

“I think what’s going to help Matthew out as he gets older is his determination to do things. And then he’s got a great home life to where his parents have goals for him and he has goals for himself to where he’s set them high. And I think he’ll make it big,” Knust said"

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Matthew gets a $250 scholarship from the FEM Electric Association which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.