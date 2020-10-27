Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Ipswich senior helps others

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ipswich High School senior Matthew Hettich is always willing to help out.

“A lot of times I’ll find him out in the hallway helping the other kids, especially with their math homework. He’s not afraid to jump in and help other kids, and he’s helping them the right way,” said Principal and Athletic Director Dan Knust.

Matthew carries a 4.22-grade point average while being heavily involved in sports. And here’s how he gets it done.

“I just take one class at a time. Sit down, do the homework, and just get it done on time. For fun, I usually play football and do basketball and track. Keeps the mind off of homework,” Matthew said.

“Matthew is kind of a quiet leader in the classroom. He’s not afraid to work. He puts in the extra time, and he’s not afraid to challenge himself,” Knust said.

Hettich also volunteers his time as a tutor and youth basketball coach. He also volunteers at the local Tiger Post youth center.

“I volunteered at the new Tiger Post planting trees and landscaping. It’s fun doing it with friends and family and just being around each other,” Matthew said.

Matthew is applying for acceptance to the Air Force Academy, with hopes of being an engineer. Or he could have a career in the air.

“That’s the goal, I’m currently pursuing that. I’d like to get an aerospace engineering degree there. If not, I might go to UND for commercial piloting,” Matthew said.

“I think what’s going to help Matthew out as he gets older is his determination to do things. And then he’s got a great home life to where his parents have goals for him and he has goals for himself to where he’s set them high. And I think he’ll make it big,” Knust said"

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Matthew gets a $250 scholarship from the FEM Electric Association which is a local Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Silverstar brings back haunted car wash

Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you’re looking for a car wash, there’s one in Sioux Falls that is hoping to scare up some Halloween business.

News

Influential South Dakota figures weigh in on political climate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
It’s one week before the general election and some would argue the US is more divided than ever.Influential political figures such as former Governor Dennis Daugaard and retired State Supreme Court Justice Judith Meierhenry are weighing in on this.

News

USD professor provides insight to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
We speak with University of South Dakota political science professor Dr. Michael Card about how the pieces will fall in the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett.

News

Northern State offers priority admission for counseling program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Current Northern State students will be able to get priority admission into the university's counseling master's program, in a time where mental health professionals are needed across the region.

Latest News

News

Coats for All: Salvation Army receives more than double the amount from last year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Those around the Sioux Empire continue to show why this is such a great place to call home. Thanks to you, our Dakota News Now Coats for All drive was a big success.

News

Iowa hospitalizations at new high as virus spreads broadly

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Record numbers of people are being treated in Iowa hospitals for the coronavirus as the illness spreads across the state.

News

Over 500 positive COVID-19 cases reported at South Dakota State Penitentiary

Updated: 6 hours ago
In total, 1,555 inmates and 89 staff members at all DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 435 of those cases have recovered.

News

Sioux Falls man facing kidnapping, domestic assault charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping and assault charges after police say he dragged his girlfriend by the hair and kidnapped her and their one-year-old.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpass 11,000

Updated: 8 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 538 new cases Monday as active cases surpass 11,000.

News

Sanford Health and Intermountain Healthcare announce intent to merge

Updated: 9 hours ago
Sanford Health will provide details about a major announcement at 11 am.