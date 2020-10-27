Warming Trend Builds In

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s weather will be completely different than last week in that we will be staying dry throughout the remainder of the week! Even though cooler temperatures will stick around these next few days, expect the power of sun to help to some of the melting of the snow and more so once we warm up by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be back in the lower 40′s for highs on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. We’ll take a brief hit in the temperatures on Thursday as they fall to the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees for highs with some clouds moving through periodically. By Friday, highs will be back in the lower to mid 40′s. Where there is more snowfall on the ground it’ll be cooler than surrounding locations without as much snowfall.

This weekend will be nice as highs on Saturday will reach the lower 50′s in areas with most if not all of the snowfall gone and the mid to upper 40′s where snowfall remains. Sunday will be slightly cooler by a few degrees as a cold front passes through and drops our highs back to the mid 40′s. By next week, even warmer air will be settling in with highs heading into the 50′s everywhere and even back to around 60 for many spots that completely get rid of the snow by Tuesday and Wednesday!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.