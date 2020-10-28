Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 27th

Do Your Job at Colman-Egan and busy night in college and high school volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chad Williamson prepares his Colman-Egan football team for life after high school and in volleyball, Dordt beat Northwestern, OG and Watertown won 5-set thrillers and Unity Christian advanced to the State 3-A volleyball tournament in Iowa.

