Advertisement

9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; hospitalizations surpass 400

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus has claimed nine more lives in South Dakota, as current hospitalizations and active cases continued to rise Wednesday.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 384, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The latest victims included one person in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and six over age 80.

According to the New York Times' COVID-19 tracking data, South Dakota ranks third among U.S. states in COVID-19 death rate over the past seven days. As of Tuesday, the state had 0.8 deaths per 100,000 citizens - only Montana (0.9 deaths per 100,000 people) and North Dakota (1.2 deaths per 100,000 people) ranked higher. The same analysis found overall since the pandemic began, South Dakota has had 42 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000, which ranks 30th.

State health officials reported 1,270 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 42,000. Active cases rose by 745 to 11,933. A total of 29,683 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

Over the past week, South Dakota has averaged 101.3 new daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times. This ranks second only to North Dakota (102.4 cases per 100,000).

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 17 to 412, a new record-high for the state. According to the Department of Health’s dashboard, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15% of hospital beds and 25% of ICU beds in the state. Around 31% of hospital beds and 34% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a a 17.5% test positivity rate Wednesday. The rolling positivity rate over the past 14 days is 16.8%.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Full Circle Book Co-op endures continued vandalism

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Full Circle Book Co-op is speaking out following several vandalism incidents at the shop in downtown Sioux Falls.

News

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

News

Full Circle Book Co-op endures continued vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend in a death that police say was staged to look like a suicide.

Latest News

News

Full Circle Book Co-op endures continued vandalism

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council extends mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Brookings City Council has voted to extend restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

VOD Recording

Randy Luallin on Dakota News Now

Updated: 2 hours ago
Congressional candidate Randy Luallin sits down with Dakota News Now to discuss upcoming election.

News

Fugitive arrested in Pierre after foot chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have are arrested a man wanted on several felony warrants in Pierre.

News

Volunteers to rake leaves for older residents in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The annual Rake the Town event is November 6th and 7th in Sioux Falls.

News

3 social media CEOs face grilling by GOP senators on bias

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A chorus of protest rose this month after Facebook and Twitter acted to limit dissemination of an unverified political story from the conservative-leaning New York Post.