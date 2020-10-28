9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; hospitalizations surpass 400

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus has claimed nine more lives in South Dakota, as current hospitalizations and active cases continued to rise Wednesday.

The additional deaths bring the state’s total to 384, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. The latest victims included one person in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and six over age 80.

According to the New York Times' COVID-19 tracking data, South Dakota ranks third among U.S. states in COVID-19 death rate over the past seven days. As of Tuesday, the state had 0.8 deaths per 100,000 citizens - only Montana (0.9 deaths per 100,000 people) and North Dakota (1.2 deaths per 100,000 people) ranked higher. The same analysis found overall since the pandemic began, South Dakota has had 42 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000, which ranks 30th.

State health officials reported 1,270 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing total known cases in the state to 42,000. Active cases rose by 745 to 11,933. A total of 29,683 people diagnosed with the disease have recovered.

Over the past week, South Dakota has averaged 101.3 new daily cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times. This ranks second only to North Dakota (102.4 cases per 100,000).

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease rose by 17 to 412, a new record-high for the state. According to the Department of Health’s dashboard, COVID-19 patients currently occupy 15% of hospital beds and 25% of ICU beds in the state. Around 31% of hospital beds and 34% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a a 17.5% test positivity rate Wednesday. The rolling positivity rate over the past 14 days is 16.8%.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.