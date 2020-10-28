Brookings City Council extends mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings City Council has voted to extend restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

The council passed a second reading of the ordinance in a meeting Tuesday night, extending the regulations for another 60 days. It includes a mandate requiring masks to be worn in all indoor business and public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

Dakota Radio Group reports Brookings Health System CEO Jason Merkley urged continuation of the restrictions at the meeting, citing the recent growth in cases around the region. He also urged all community members to do everything they can to help stop the spread of the virus.

Council Member Nick Wendell said in the meeting now is not the time to remove restrictions. Council Member Leah Brink said she wishes people would act responsibly to stop the spread, but she still does not favor a government mandate.

The vote was 5-2 to continue with the restrictions for another two months. Council members Brink and Joey Collins voted against passage.

