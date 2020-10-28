Dordt beats NW, OG and Watertown win thrillers and Unity Christian advances to State 3-A tourney in volleyball

SIOUX FALLS & BRANDON, S.D., ORANGE CITY & SIOUX CENTER, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dordt Defenders beat Northwestern for the 2nd time this season Tuesday night on their home court 3-1. Corrina Timmermans led the Defenders with 17 kills while Anna Wedel had 20 for the Red Raiders.

In high school volleyball. top-ranked O’Gorman won a wild 5-set match at Washington over the 2nd-ranked Warriors. #4 Watertown did the same thing with a 3-2 win at #5 Brandon Valley with the tie-breaker going to 16-14. And the Knights of Unity Christian dominated Sheldon in the 3-A Region 1 title match 3-0 to advance to state. MOC Floyd Valley lost 3-2 in the Region 2 championship match.

