Fugitive arrested in Pierre after foot chase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have are arrested a man wanted on several felony warrants in Pierre.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Duffy of Pierre was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Hughes County Sheriff Darin Johnson says Duffy ran from a residence on West Prospect as officers entered the house to arrest him. He took law enforcement on a brief foot chase, but was caught in front of the Dakota Radio Group office building on West Pleasant Avenue in Pierre.

Duffy was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants out of Hughes County. One is a bench warrant for Failure to Comply on a Receiving Stolen Vehicle charge. The other is a warrant of arrest on drug charges.

