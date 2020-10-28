Advertisement

Full Circle Book Co-op endures continued vandalism

Store owner opens up about continued crime.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The downtown Sioux Falls shop Full Circle Book Co-op is continuing to endure months of vandalism, and now owners are speaking out.

“It was just so disheartening,” said co-owner Jason Kurt about the damages to the book co-op when the incidents first started. “People walk up to us on the street and say it was terrible, and I think this is something the Sioux Falls community doesn’t really tolerate.”

But unfortunately, Jason added that the events became all too commonplace. Over the past nine months, the book co-op has been vandalized on four occasions. What started as two eggings involving over 150 eggs at each incident was followed months later by a brick being thrown through the front window, along with other damages to the storefront, followed up earlier this month with a vandal spraypainting the front of the building.

The Sioux Falls community’s help has supported the owners through the thousands of dollars in damages. Fundraising has kept Full Circle from going under due to the cost of the damages, and fellow business owners in the downtown area have blended emotional and physical support.

“It’s something that we’re humbled to see, that every time we see a negative incident the positives out way the negatives,” said co-owner Jason Kurtz when thinking back on the support Full Circle has witnessed.

From Kickstarter fundraising pages to residents stopping and handing the owners money while cleaning the broken glass from the sidewalk, the local shop’s support is obvious.

“It raises your spirits when you get a lot of good outpouring, and we’re so appreciative of the help that we’ve had, and financially we just wouldn’t be able to be open because of the things that have happened, so we’re so appreciative of the help that we’ve had,” said co-owner Sion Lidster.

The fundraising online raised roughly $12,000, which replaced the damages to Full Circle and paid for a security system. The owners say they will continue to push on, hoping that the crimes, no classified as hate crimes, will tail off after the election.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: moments ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

News

9 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; hospitalizations surpass 400

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The coronavirus has claimed nine more lives in South Dakota, as current hospitalizations and active cases continued to rise Wednesday.

News

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

News

Full Circle Book Co-op endures continued vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Rapid City man pleads not guilty to killing girlfriend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Rapid City man has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting his girlfriend in a death that police say was staged to look like a suicide.

News

Full Circle Book Co-op endures continued vandalism

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Brookings City Council extends mask mandate, other COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Brookings City Council has voted to extend restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

VOD Recording

Randy Luallin on Dakota News Now

Updated: 2 hours ago
Congressional candidate Randy Luallin sits down with Dakota News Now to discuss upcoming election.

News

Fugitive arrested in Pierre after foot chase

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities have are arrested a man wanted on several felony warrants in Pierre.

News

Volunteers to rake leaves for older residents in Sioux Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The annual Rake the Town event is November 6th and 7th in Sioux Falls.