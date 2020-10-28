KDLT off the air in the Sioux Falls area; satellite customers impacted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - KDLT is currently off the air in the Sioux Falls area.

Someone working near the KDLT tower near Rowena cut an electrical line Wednesday morning, disrupting the power feed to the tower.

It’s not clear how long it will take to restore power.

The outage affects viewers in the Sioux Falls area who watch KDLT over the air. Those viewers will not be able to see NBC or Antenna TV.

The outage also affects all viewers in the viewing area who watch KDLT on DirecTV or Dish Network.

