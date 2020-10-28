Mental health and 'COVID fatigue’ a concern amid ongoing pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are seven months into the Coronavirus pandemic, and throughout these unprecedented times mental health has been a concern for many.

As the pandemic continues, people are now feeling the effects of something called “COVID Fatigue.”

As the Coronavirus pandemic shows no immediate signs of slowing down, the amount of people having pandemic fatigue is on the rise.

“We don’t know when this is going to end and we go on, and on, and on, and that is becoming a real fatigue issue for people. So, a lot of people are done, they are over it,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Avera Health says lately they have seen an increase in pandemic related mental illnesses. Avera Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Amber Reints, says the first step to being mentally healthy is accepting the challenges.

“I think one is that we need to acknowledge that fatigue is existing and that it is occurring, and that we have to acknowledge that this is a difficult time,” said Reints.

In a time with so much out of our control, Reints emphasizes focusing on what we can control, and just because the pandemic does affect everyone in a way doesn’t mean everyone’s experience is the same.

“I hear people say ‘Well everybody’s anxious right now.’ Yes, they are but if you’re having symptoms that are really going beyond that are straining your ability to function, that are starting to affect your relationships, that are starting to affect your performance at work that’s my concern in this pandemic,” added Reints.

Reints adds that if you’re feeling COVID fatigue, focus on doing the things you enjoy because this pandemic won’t last forever.

“I think it is good to continue to look at the things that do excite you, that do continue to drive you each day. Maybe it is planning for vacations that are going to happen post-pandemic, or if there’s maybe a new hobby or a new activity that you picked up during the pandemic that you are going to continue to do afterward,” said Reints.

One thing is certain, the pandemic has and is affecting everyone and Mayor TenHaken expresses his concern for those who may need help.

“I’m worried about a lot of people in this community who just aren’t coping with this well,” TenHaken said.

Mental Health experts say that if you’re taking steps to feel better and are still struggling, they advise you to see a professional.

