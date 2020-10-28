Advertisement

Police arrest person for brandishing weapons at Noem’s campaign event for Trump

Gov. Kristi Noem makes a campaign stop in Maine in support of President Trump.
Gov. Kristi Noem makes a campaign stop in Maine in support of President Trump.(Alyssa Thurlow/WABI-TV)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem’s security detail “responded” to a person brandishing two weapons at a campaign event in Maine, according to a spokesperson for her office.

The incident took place Wednesday morning while Noem campaigned for President Donald Trump at an event in Bangor, Maine.

At some point during the event, an individual brandished two weapons. Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury tells Dakota News Now her security detail responded to the incident. The individual was soon arrested.

Fury said Noem was never at any risk of harm during the incident. She plans to continue with her campaigning plans for the rest of the day as normal.

Noem has made several stops across the country as a surrogate for Trump’s campaign. Prior to her visit to Maine, she was in Omaha for a rally Tuesday night.

No other details about the incident have been released.

