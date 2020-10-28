Someone You Should Know: 12-year-old girl follows passion of Roman riding

CLARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aanya Fuller has been around horses her entire life. She said she started riding when she was one.

“I’d go out to the barn, and my mom would help me saddle my horse and go for rides,” she said. “I had this little miniature pony named Tiny.”

Now she does Roman riding on two horses.

“I feel like I’m free on top of the horses. It’s just a feeling that is hard to explain because it’s so fun, and I feel like I’m free,” Aanya said.

She got the idea from a friend in South Dakota and a TV show that streams on Netflix called “Heartland.”

“When she very first did it, she was standing on our Clydesdale stallion and I mean, he’s a very level-headed horse but having her that high up, standing, was scary,” Aanya’s mom, Nicki, said.

Now, Aanya rides Gypsy Vanners. She performs at local rodeos and appeared at the South Dakota State Fair for the past two years.

“Her performance kicks up and then she just, she looks professional versus at home, she’s just practicing. She has a glow about her,” Nicki said.

Aanya’s goal is to continue improving to perform in more shows.

