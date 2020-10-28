Volunteers to rake leaves for older residents in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Rake the Town event is November 6th and 7th. Volunteers will help older people living throughout Sioux Falls clean up their yard. The goal is to help people over the age of 60, who do not have family available in the area to help and are not financially or physically able to do the work themselves.

The event is put on by Workers on Wheels through Active Generations. Volunteers supply their own rakes but Workers on Wheels will provide the leaf bags. Many teams will rake, regardless of what the weather looks like on the days of the event.

