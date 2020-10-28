Advertisement

Volunteers to rake leaves for older residents in Sioux Falls

The annual Rake the Town event is the first weekend in November.
The annual Rake the Town event is the first weekend in November.(WSAW)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Rake the Town event is November 6th and 7th. Volunteers will help older people living throughout Sioux Falls clean up their yard. The goal is to help people over the age of 60, who do not have family available in the area to help and are not financially or physically able to do the work themselves.

The event is put on by Workers on Wheels through Active Generations. Volunteers supply their own rakes but Workers on Wheels will provide the leaf bags. Many teams will rake, regardless of what the weather looks like on the days of the event.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: moments ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday

News

3 social media CEOs face grilling by GOP senators on bias

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A chorus of protest rose this month after Facebook and Twitter acted to limit dissemination of an unverified political story from the conservative-leaning New York Post.

News

Dodgers win 1st World Series title since 1988

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Dodgers posted the best record in the majors during this pandemic-shortened season, then rallied in the final game to claim a most elusive crown.

News

NXIVM guru gets 120 years in prison in sex-slaves case

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prosecutors are seeking life in prison for Keith Raniere while defense lawyers say he should face 15 years behind bars for his conviction on several charges, including sex trafficking.

Latest News

News

Aberdeen lays out airport master plan to residents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
The city of Aberdeen unveiled it's future plans for the regional airport, outlining 20 years of planned improvements.

News

South Dakota Arts Conference goes virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The 2020 South Dakota Art Conference begins this week, but it will be done entirely online this year.

News

Organizations join ‘Mask Up South Dakota' campaign

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Sanford and Avera are among those promoting "Mask Up South Dakota and #MASKUPSODAK. They have a simple message for the public that they hope makes a big impact.

News

Hy-Vee to implement automated grocery cart sanitation system

Updated: 13 hours ago
Hy-Vee says it will become the first grocery chain to implement an automated cleaning system to sanitize carts.

News

USD students take on 2020 election with ‘Get Out the Yote’

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
‘Get Out the Yote’ is an initiative at USD helping students make their voices be heard in this upcoming election.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Physical therapists provide patient care close to home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
“You know who wants to have to venture out very far if you’ve got an option right here in town. It’s great for the athletes that are right across the street,” said Rahn.