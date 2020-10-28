Warm Up Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That snow we saw last week and over this past weekend continues to melt across the area thanks to warmer temperatures that returned today. That melting combined with a light wind will lead to areas of fog overnight tonight and into Thursday morning.

Cloud cover will stick around throughout much of the day on Thursday with highs getting into the mid to upper 30′s to near 40 degrees. A warm up will build in for Friday with the return of the sunshine as highs move into the mid to upper 40′s for areas with less snow and around 40 for areas with more snowfall still on the ground.

Expect a beautiful weekend with quiet weather compared to last weekend! It’ll be breezy for Halloween but that increase in wind speed will help push our temperatures into the mid to upper 40′s to some lower 50′s in spots with less snowfall. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but then a major warm up is in store for next week.

Highs will be in the 50′s by Monday just about everywhere except northern South Dakota due to the extra snow pack. That snow will continue to melt everywhere with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday reaching the 60′s in areas that saw less snowfall last week. Sunshine and dry weather will continue throughout next week as above normal temperatures stick around for the beginning of November.

