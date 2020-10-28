Advertisement

Warmer Air Moves In

Staying Dry
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday, and it will be warmer across the region. Most of us will be in the low to mid 40s this afternoon, so we should get even more melting done! The wind will swap around to the northwest through the day. Tonight, we’ll be mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s.

Some slightly cooler air will settle in for Thursday. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 30s for most. But that cooler air will only be sticking around for one day. By Friday, we should have high temperatures rebound back into the low to mid 40s for most. Over the weekend, Halloween is looking pretty nice! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with some of us near 50! Trick-or-treat temps will be in the 40s for most. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back an hour when you go to bed Saturday night!

By the beginning of next week, we’ll warm up even more. Highs will be in the mid 50s Monday and into the upper 50s Tuesday. By Wednesday, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some 60s across the region! It looks like we’ll stay dry through the weekend into next week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warming Trend Builds In

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

The Warming Trend Begins

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Monday Night Weather Update

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

Forecast

Snow Moving Away, Warmer Air Moving In

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:07 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 7:59 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Friday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT

Forecast

Winter Storm Continues

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT