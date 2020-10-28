Warmer Air Moves In

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see plenty of sunshine for our Wednesday, and it will be warmer across the region. Most of us will be in the low to mid 40s this afternoon, so we should get even more melting done! The wind will swap around to the northwest through the day. Tonight, we’ll be mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s.

Some slightly cooler air will settle in for Thursday. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 30s for most. But that cooler air will only be sticking around for one day. By Friday, we should have high temperatures rebound back into the low to mid 40s for most. Over the weekend, Halloween is looking pretty nice! Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s with some of us near 50! Trick-or-treat temps will be in the 40s for most. Don’t forget to turn those clocks back an hour when you go to bed Saturday night!

By the beginning of next week, we’ll warm up even more. Highs will be in the mid 50s Monday and into the upper 50s Tuesday. By Wednesday, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some 60s across the region! It looks like we’ll stay dry through the weekend into next week.

