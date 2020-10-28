Advertisement

West Mall 7 Theatres set to begin selling alcohol

West Mall 7 Theatres set to begin selling alcohol
West Mall 7 Theatres set to begin selling alcohol(KSFY)
By Scott Engen
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those going to movies at the West Mall 7 Theatre, they’ll now be able to enjoy their film with an adult beverage.

The process of acquiring a beer and wine license for West Mall 7 Theatres has taken several years, but the day has finally come.

Starting Thursday night, the theatre will begin selling beer, with wine sales soon to follow, just as soon as it’s in stock.

“In the theatre business you never try to start on a Friday or when it’s busier, and so we’ll start (Thursday) night and ease into the weekend," West Mall 7 Theatres Co-Owner Todd Frager said.

While Frager is excited to offer the new beverages to his customers, safety and security remain the top priority.

“We want to handle this properly, we want to do it the right way, and we want the outcome to be positive for everyone," Frager said.

Having a solid plan of operations in place was key in the approval of the license by the Sioux Falls City Council, and Frager tells me he and his staff are prepared.

“If you’re disruptive because of (something) alcohol-related we’re going to have no tolerance for that, we’re going to be very careful about that," Frager said. "These are laws, it’s not just like guidelines, a lot of this is the law.”

Adult beverage sale times will vary, Sunday through Thursday, from 4 pm to 8 pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Early afternoon matinees will be offered without adult beverage sales available at all.

“We’re a family business, and we want to maintain that audience, of course," Frager said.

Theater staff will finish hanging signage and menus Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor Kristi Noem to appoint Judge Scott Myren to South Dakota Supreme Court

Updated: moments ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota native will fill the seat of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Steven Jensen, who filled the slot of the retiring Chief Justice David Gilbertson.

News

Mental health and “COVID fatigue’ a concern amid ongoing pandemic

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
“We don’t know when this is going to end and we go on, and on, and on, and that is becoming a real fatigue issue for people. So, a lot of people are done, they are over it,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Hurricane Zeta hits Louisiana with flooding, power outages

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Latest News

News

Someone You Should Know: 12-year-old girl follows passion of Roman riding

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Aanya Fuller started Roman riding because of one of her friends in South Dakota and a Netflix show called "Heartland."

News

Over 1 in 3 of South Dakota registered voters have requested an absentee ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Just under a week away from the election, the number of people voting by mail in South Dakota has nearly doubled compared to 2016.

News

Social media CEOs get earful on bias, warning of new limits

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Lawmakers of both parties are assessing the companies' tremendous power to disseminate speech and ideas, and are looking to challenge their long-enjoyed bedrock legal protections for online speech.

News

South Dakota health officials investigating 28 possible COVID-19 reinfections

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health is investigating dozens of possible cases of individuals getting reinfected with COVID-19.

News

Power restored to KDLT tower

Updated: 5 hours ago
Someone working near the KDLT tower near Rowena cut an electrical line Wednesday morning, disrupting the power feed to the tower.

News

Police: Man brandished weapons at Maine Trump rally attended by Noem

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Maine man is facing charges after police say he brandished weapons during a confrontation at a campaign event attended by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.