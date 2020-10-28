West Mall 7 Theatres set to begin selling alcohol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For those going to movies at the West Mall 7 Theatre, they’ll now be able to enjoy their film with an adult beverage.

The process of acquiring a beer and wine license for West Mall 7 Theatres has taken several years, but the day has finally come.

Starting Thursday night, the theatre will begin selling beer, with wine sales soon to follow, just as soon as it’s in stock.

“In the theatre business you never try to start on a Friday or when it’s busier, and so we’ll start (Thursday) night and ease into the weekend," West Mall 7 Theatres Co-Owner Todd Frager said.

While Frager is excited to offer the new beverages to his customers, safety and security remain the top priority.

“We want to handle this properly, we want to do it the right way, and we want the outcome to be positive for everyone," Frager said.

Having a solid plan of operations in place was key in the approval of the license by the Sioux Falls City Council, and Frager tells me he and his staff are prepared.

“If you’re disruptive because of (something) alcohol-related we’re going to have no tolerance for that, we’re going to be very careful about that," Frager said. "These are laws, it’s not just like guidelines, a lot of this is the law.”

Adult beverage sale times will vary, Sunday through Thursday, from 4 pm to 8 pm, and on Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Early afternoon matinees will be offered without adult beverage sales available at all.

“We’re a family business, and we want to maintain that audience, of course," Frager said.

Theater staff will finish hanging signage and menus Thursday.

