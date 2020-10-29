10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 28th
Tough schedule prepares West Lyon and the Billion Auto Plays of the Week
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota lost a legendary athlete this week as Jim Iverson passed away at the age of 90. The tough schedule has West Lyon prepared for the post season and the Billion Auto Plays of the Week are highlighted by a 3rd straight cross country title.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.