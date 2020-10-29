Aberdeen man looking to help others after losing 350 lbs.

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Losing weight can be the hardest thing that many do in their lives. And for James Hitt, that meant having to start a long and difficult journey.

“Having the courage to jump over that, that hurdle to actually get it done. And that was my major problem.” Hitt says.

At his heaviest, Hitt weighed almost 650 lbs. With support from his family, he finally started a lifestyle change. And he says that the first few months were by far the hardest to get through, but knew if he could do it, he could continue to lose weight.

“And when I was just a few months from surgery, my mother called me one day and said, ‘Remember when you ran cross country?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘You’re in the home stretch. Don’t give up. No matter what you do, don’t give up.'"

Hitt, having lost over 350 lbs. in the last couple of years, is still a ways from his ultimate weight goal. But now he’s looking to share his journey. He’s in the process of writing a book meant to help others take their first step to a healthier lifestyle. He says he almost feels like it’s his responsibility to share his experience with others who might need encouragement.

“You talk about that warm, fuzzy feeling, that, ‘Now that I’ve done it, now it should be my -- shame on me if I don’t go and help other people.'”

Hitt says he’s in the middle of writing his book, and plans on going on tour speaking to others about his message and to motivate those who need to hear it. And he says he knows just how to do it; by resonating with others.

“Hearing it from someone that’s been there. Hearing it from a doctor, who is a walking encyclopedia is one thing. But seeing it from the horse’s mouth, it’s a whole other world.”

For more about Hitt’s story and how he’s helping others through their own journey, more information can be found here.

