Assisted living homes adapt to voting amid pandemic

99-year-old Gordon Carlson lives at Good Samaritan Society and has voted since 1944. (Good Samaritan Society)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic is forcing many people to vote early this year in the presidential election, whether that be by mail or in-person absentee.

As the election creeps closer, Americans are standing in line to vote early, but some people in assisted living homes are filling out their ballots from the comfort of their own room.

Gordon Carlson is a Good Samaritan Society resident who will be celebrating his 100th birthday in December. He’s been voting since 1944, when Franklin D. Roosevelt beat Thomas Dewey.

“The first that I remember is going with my father to what they called the town hall.” Carlson added, “A little white building on a couple of acres of land with a few cars around it.”

76 years later and Carlson is still casting his ballot, but in a different way.

“We voted by mail here and that was so peaceful, put three stamps on it, and send it back to the auditor,” he said.

The Good Samaritan Society says they work closely with election officials to make sure their residents can fill out a ballot, and during a global pandemic mail-in ballots were the best option for some of them.

“One of the things during voting is looking at these alternatives instead of going to the polling places and having to stand in line and wait. With absentee ballots it’s a great approach to making sure that our residents rights to be able to vote are being able to be exercised,” said Tom Syverson with the Good Samaritan Society.

Carlson says mailing in his ballot worked well for him and his health and says he’s voted every year that he’s had the opportunity.

“I don’t have any reason to complain if I haven’t voted for them, so I try to pick out the man that has my purposes in life and vote for that person,” said Carlson.

Carlson highlighted the differences in campaigning over the years, he said remembers in the 1940′s politicians giving speeches at the caboose of a train when it came through town.

