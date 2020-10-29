Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about RSV, COVID-19 symptoms in children

They both can cause cough and congestion and a low-grade fever. COVID is also associated with more of a longer array of symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste, things of that sort.
They both can cause cough and congestion and a low-grade fever. COVID is also associated with more of a longer array of symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste, things of that sort.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As we enter cold and flu season, Doctors are prepared to screen and test patients for many illnesses. Medical Minute Beth Warden had a conversation with Avera Pediatrician Dr. Natalie Hutton in Pierre, to discuss COVID-19, RSV, and how to tell the difference between the two illnesses.

Q: It could be a little bit confusing now that we’re worried about the coronavirus. What is the difference between symptoms with RSV and COVID-19?

A: They both can cause cough and congestion and a low-grade fever. COVID is also associated with more of a longer array of symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste, things of that sort. There is a vaccine for RSV called Synagis. It is only approved for very premature babies, so it is not used for term babies or other individuals.

Q: How will you be able to determine if a child comes in, if it’s COVID or if it’s RSV?

A: Great question. You cannot tell the difference. To know that, we would test. We could test to determine if it’s RSV versus COVID, or a non-COVID, upper respiratory infection.

Q: And if it turns out that a child is diagnosed with RSV what are the treatment options?

A: So we give Tylenol or Motrin for fever. Ensure patients drink lots of fluids, rest. If they have worsening respiratory symptoms then they come and see us and we would manage that with other things such as breathing treatments, oxygen if need be, with admission to the hospital, but that’s rare. That doesn’t happen often.

Q: Are there children diagnosed with COVID-19 that need to be hospitalized?

Children are being hospitalized for COVID but it’s extremely rare in comparison to adults. There’s eight out of 100,000 that are on average that are being hospitalized. So I guess I want to put that out there for parents to understand, to have caution but not be so scared that you wouldn’t go to the doctor to be seen.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rapidly increasing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Coronavirus spread continues at a high level in Iowa with more than 2,400 new cases identified and more than 600 people hospitalized, a new high.

News

South Dakota breaks grim record; 19 new deaths reported Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, breaking a new record as the state surpasses 400 deaths.

Health

Election mailers cause voters concern over absentee ballots

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
Election mailers cause voters concern over absentee ballots

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Physical therapists provide patient care close to home

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
“You know who wants to have to venture out very far if you’ve got an option right here in town. It’s great for the athletes that are right across the street,” said Rahn.

Latest News

Health

SDSU Professor breaks down Coney Barrett confirmation

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Scott Engen
SDSU Professor breaks down Coney Barrett confirmation

News

Iowa hospitalizations at new high as virus spreads broadly

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Record numbers of people are being treated in Iowa hospitals for the coronavirus as the illness spreads across the state.

News

Over 500 positive COVID-19 cases reported at South Dakota State Penitentiary

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
In total, 1,555 inmates and 89 staff members at all DOC facilities have tested positive for COVID-19. Only 435 of those cases have recovered.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota surpass 11,000

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 538 new cases Monday as active cases surpass 11,000.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute: Medication donation program helps patients start on expensive prescriptions sooner

News

Iowa’s COVID-19 death rate among highest in US, report says

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Federal experts are warning that Iowa has among the nation’s highest coronavirus death and infection rates.