Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Football, Cheer & Dance and Cross Country
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hills Beaver Creek’s Tyson Bork bounces off defenders and races 81-yards for the touchdown in the Patriots win over Westbrook Walnut Creek.

Dordt’s Levi Jungling makes a great grab to lead the Defenders to victory at Concordia.

We’ve got three Cheer & Dance champions who know a thing or two about repeating. In AA Washington won their sixth straight Grand Dance Title while DAkota Valley claimed their 11th straight dance title in A. And Sioux Valley continues their streak of never having lost a cheer championship, winning their 14th consecutive State A Crown.

Brookings had their eye on taking the number one spot in AA from Yankton, and John Noordsy kept his eye on the ball for a touchdown.

Topping our list is one of the state’s top runner’s three years running. At a snowy state cross country meet Warner’s Cody Larson claimed his third straight State B Title.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week..

