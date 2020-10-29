Advertisement

Boyden Hull makes state 2-A state volleyball tourney in Iowa

Comets get impressive win over Lawton-Bronson
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Comets of Boyden Hull were one win away from making the State 2-A volleyball tournament when they took the floor in Orange City for the Class 2-A Region 2 championship Wednesday night. And they never looked back, winning the match in straight sets 3-0 to advance to Cedar Rapids.

Western Christian also played for the Region 1 championship against Emmetsburg. The Wolfpack were looking for their 20th straight state tournament appearance. They have won 12 state titles under head coach Tammi Veerbeek, who just won her 1,000th match. And that winning tradition continued with a convincing 3-0 win to improve to 32-9 for the season.\

LeMars Gehlen Catholic also beat MMCRU in the Class 1-A Region 1 championship to advance to the state tournament.

