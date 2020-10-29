Advertisement

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

By Austin Goss
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the November 3rd general election, South Dakotans will be asked to vote on three different questions. One of those questions will be whether or not to legalize sports betting in Deadwood.

However, the question remains, what would passing the amendment mean? How far reaching would sports gambling be in South Dakota?

The language in the amendment only clearly denotes that sports gambling would be made legal in Deadwood. If it were to pass, it would be up for discussion amongst lawmakers as to how and where that gambling could take place. Public input would be given on the matter.

“I expect we will have a lot of input from the gaming industry here in the state, they’ll be looking at other states and what they’ve done there, what has worked there, what hasn’t.” Said State Representative Tim Johns (R- Lawrence County). Johns represents Deadwood and co-sponsored the bill in the State House last legislative session.

The gaming industry is cautiously optimistic the amendment will pass. Should that happen, they haven’t ruled out making online sports gambling more accessible to South Dakotans. They say to do so, they would have to “geo-fence” the state in order to make sure gamblers were in South Dakota. It is not clear how a sports gambling app for South Dakota would be brought about.

“We think the legislature will look at that, because it is being successfully done in both Iowa and Colorado right now and that would give everyone in South Dakota that option to legally bet on sporting events.” said Mike Rodman, Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director.

Rodman also chairs the “Yes on B” political committee. So far, six different casinos have given $120,000 to help advocate for the cause. There is no political committee posing a formal opposition to it. He says that by passing the amendment, South Dakota would be made able to stay competitive with what gambling is available to visitors.

“Deadwood is the exception for commercial gaming in the state, the only place for commercial gaming, so that makes the challenge.” Rodman said.

Should Amendment B pass, all nine South Dakota Native American reservations would also be entitled to host sports gambling in their casinos. Rodman said that he had heard from several representatives from the reservation’s casinos who were interested in the prospect of sports gambling there.

Supporters and opponents of the bill say it opens the door to sports gambling. The question is, whether you support that.

“If you take something relatively pure and innocent like sports, and you add the component of wagering, I think you create all sorts of potential ramifications there. I think it becomes less of competition and expertise and more of how can I manipulate some sort of outcome.” said State Representative Steve Haugaard (R-Madison).

Haugaard also raised concerns about the sort of implications that can come from a gambling addiction, which he cites 15,000 South Dakotans as suffering from. Further, he argues that the tax revenue from legal sports gambling would only be a small drop in the bucket, compared to the billion dollar enterprise that gambling is for the state of South Dakota.

Haugaard wrote the “con” statement for the measure, State Senator Bob Ewing (R-Lawrence County) wrote the “pro." Representative Johns and Representative Ewing both represent Deadwood.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zeta barrels northeast after battering storm-weary coast

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta weakened over central Alabama but its strong winds continued across portions of the state and the Florida Panhandle early Thursday.

News

Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

Taco Bar to raise money for LifeScape Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The all-you-can-eat taco bar will be inside the new Liberty Hall in Sioux Falls, which is inside the former VFW building.

News

Sioux Falls police investigate armed robbery, rollover crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to Sioux Falls police, a person was robbed Wednesday night, and then their vehicle was involved in a rollover crash shortly afterwards.

Latest News

News

Aberdeen man looking to help others after losing 350 lbs.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Losing weight can be the hardest thing that many do in their lives. And for James Hitt, that meant having to start a long and difficult journey.

News

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Senator Thune questions tech giants on Capitol Hill

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Big tech leaders from Facebook, Twitter, and Google faced questions over their content moderation policies at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday.

News

Meet the Candidates: Dusty Johnson

Updated: 12 hours ago
Representative Dusty Johnson is running for re-election this November.

News

Franklinstein comes to life for Halloween

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A comic recreates the fight for America’s independence in an apocalyptic setting.

News

South Dakota voters to decide on marijuana

Updated: 12 hours ago
We’re continuing our Election 2020 coverage with a couple of ballot questions surrounding the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota.