Cooler Today, Warmer this Weekend

Even Warmer Next Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch out for some patchy fog across the region this morning. Otherwise, cloud cover will stick around throughout much of the day with highs getting into the mid to upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A warm up will build in for Friday with the return of the sunshine as highs move into the mid to upper 40s for areas with less snow and around 40 for areas with more snowfall still on the ground.

Expect a beautiful weekend with quiet weather compared to last weekend! It’ll be breezy for Halloween but that increase in wind speed will help push our temperatures into the mid to upper 40s to some lower 50s in spots with less snowfall. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but then a major warm up is in store for next week.

Highs will be in the 50s by Monday just about everywhere except northern South Dakota due to the extra snow pack. That snow will continue to melt everywhere with highs on Tuesday and Wednesday reaching the 60s in areas that saw less snowfall last week. Sunshine and dry weather will continue throughout next week as above normal temperatures stick around for the beginning of November.

