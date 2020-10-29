Franklinstein comes to life for Halloween

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A comic recreates the fight for America’s independence in an apocalyptic setting.

With Benjamin Franklin recruiting patriots alive and dead, Empire Comic Press prepares to introduce Franklinstein to the community.

Written by Zeke Hanson, Franklinstein came to life through the Empire Comic Press with artwork and writing suitable for various ages.

The comic will be available for purchase throughout Sioux Falls, including Total Drag, Last Stop, and Zanbros.

It will also be available here.

