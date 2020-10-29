Advertisement

Hobo Day returns to the SDSU campus

(KSFY)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The homecoming festivities at SDSU of Hobo Week and Hobo Day are very different in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, events are still underway as organizers try to bring some school spirit to the campus.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, SDSU will still try to find its school spirit. Businesses will still paint the downtown area blue and yellow, and contests will still occur, with prizes handed out virtually. A few things will still happen in-person, like the Bum-over, which will happen outdoors on the campus instead of inside at the student union. And while events like the parade or game have been canceled, there will still be a Hobo Night, and tickets for a scrimmage have already been sold out over the weekend.

For a full list of the new, socially distant events to celebrate Hobo day and Hobo week, go to the SDSU website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota breaks grim record; 19 new deaths reported Thursday

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, breaking a new record as the state surpasses 400 deaths.

News

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2 million homes and businesses in the dark in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least three deaths.

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Latest News

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

South Dakota unemployment claims down last week

Updated: 3 hours ago
A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of October 18th.

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.

News

Taco Bar to raise money for LifeScape Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The all-you-can-eat taco bar will be inside the new Liberty Hall in Sioux Falls, which is inside the former VFW building.