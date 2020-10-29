Hobo Day returns to the SDSU campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The homecoming festivities at SDSU of Hobo Week and Hobo Day are very different in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, events are still underway as organizers try to bring some school spirit to the campus.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, SDSU will still try to find its school spirit. Businesses will still paint the downtown area blue and yellow, and contests will still occur, with prizes handed out virtually. A few things will still happen in-person, like the Bum-over, which will happen outdoors on the campus instead of inside at the student union. And while events like the parade or game have been canceled, there will still be a Hobo Night, and tickets for a scrimmage have already been sold out over the weekend.

For a full list of the new, socially distant events to celebrate Hobo day and Hobo week, go to the SDSU website.

