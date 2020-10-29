Advertisement

Iowa coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rapidly increasing

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Coronavirus spread continues at a high level in Iowa with more than 2,400 new cases identified and more than 600 people hospitalized, a new high.

Iowa Department of Public Health data shows 25 counties had a 14-day positivity rate of more than 15%, an indication that virus activity is at an extremely high level of spread across a quarter of the state’s counties. Daily reported new cases and deaths reached new highs this week.

Johns Hopkins University reports that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Iowa has increased by 33%. Eleven more deaths were reported Thursday, increasing the death toll to 1,691.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump, Biden fight for Florida, appeal for Tuesday turnout

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least three deaths.

News

South Dakota Election 2020: What to know before heading to the polls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Questions and Answers about RSV, COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
They both can cause cough and congestion and a low-grade fever. COVID is also associated with more of a longer array of symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, loss of taste, things of that sort.

Latest News

News

South Dakota breaks grim record; 19 new deaths reported Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, breaking a new record as the state surpasses 400 deaths.

News

Hobo Day returns to the SDSU campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The festivities around Hobo Day and Hobo Week at SDSU are changing because of the pandemic, but organizers are still trying to capture the school spirit.

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Hobo Day during a pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now