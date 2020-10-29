Meet the Candidates: Dusty Johnson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representative Dusty Johnson is running for re-election this November.

In our Meet the Candidates segment we sit down with those running.

Rep. Johnson, a Pierre native, was elected in 2018. Rep. Johnson previously served as chief of staff for Governor Daugaard until 2014 and as the South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner from 2005 to 2011.

Rep. Johnson is running against his Libertarian challenger Randy “Uriah” Luallin.

