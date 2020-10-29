Mild Days Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite cooler temperatures returning today, more snowfall will continue to melt. Some light snow will be moving through far northern South Dakota tonight but will wrap up early Friday morning. Speaking of Friday, expect more cloud cover throughout the first half of the day as cloud cover clears from west to east through the day. Temperatures will be in the lower 40′s north and upper 40′s south.

Halloween is on Saturday and while temperatures will be warming up the one thing to keep in mind will be the increase in wind speed through the afternoon and evening. Gusts will be around 30 to 35 mph at times. This will bring slightly cooler air for Sunday with more sunshine, but then the major warm up is on the way for next week.

We’ll begin Monday with sunshine and highs ranging from the 60′s west to near 50 north and the mid 50′s south. By Tuesday, most of the area will top out in the 60′s with the exception of northern South Dakota where there will still be more snowfall on the ground. 60′s will continue into Wednesday with plenty of sunshine as well as a drier than normal trend will be sticking around.

Temperatures will begin to dip slightly by next weekend as that will be our next chance for precipitation.

