Minnesota reports record-high 2,800 new virus cases

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota health officials on Thursday reported more than 2,800 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths.

Thursday’s case count marks the highest number of cases in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic and the fourth time this month daily cases eclipsed 2,000.

The 32 reported deaths are three shy of the state’s highest single-day total and the second time this month that deaths climbed over 30.

The state’s totals now stand at more than 142,000 cases and more than 2,400 deaths.

