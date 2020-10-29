Advertisement

Salvation Army distributes winter gear from ‘Coats for All’ drive

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Salvation Army handed out free coats Thursday from our “Coats for All" drive.

This year’s drive led to nearly four times as many coats and other winter gear being collected. Officials tell us they served more than 225 households Thursday, each of which has at least two to three people.

All of this is possible because of your donations.

“For somebody who’s out there in the cold during the winter to have a nice warm coat means the world. not only do they have a coat, but we have scarves and hats and mittens. and we even had a box ofr scarves that came in by a young person that knitted them herself and left a nice little note. it was so warm and just a beautiful little thing," says Major Marlys Anderson.

If you still need a winter coat or know someone who does, just head over to the Salvation Army on North Cliff Avenue Friday anytime from 9 am to 4pm.

you will need a picture i-d.

you’re also asked to wear a mask.

