Schulte Subaru hosting drive-thru trick-or-treat experience Friday

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls car dealership is making sure kids get a chance to trick-or-treat during the pandemic.

Schulte Subaru is hosting a drive-thru haunted house tomorrow evening from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at their Minnesota Avenue location. They also plan to have plenty of candy and kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

The folks at Schulte Subaru say they’re getting in the Halloween spirit to keep kids' spirits up during the pandemic.

“We’ve been working on it together actually as a dealership team for a couple of weeks now. A lot of preparation going into it, we have a lot of candy we are going to hand out. We apologize to all the dentists and orthodontists out there, but it’s going to be fun. Yeah, it’s the whole dealership team together.”

Anyone planning on going is asked to use the 85th Street entrance, not Minnesota Avenue.

