Senator Thune questions tech giants on Capitol Hill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Big tech leaders from Facebook, Twitter, and Google faced questions over their content moderation policies at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday.

Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) was among the lawmakers doing that questioning. He is the chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet.

During the hearing, he questioned CEOs from Google, Facebook, and Twitter on consumer transparency and accountability. As well as the perceived political bias that exists on social media platforms.

“Such distrust is intensified by the fact that the moderation practices used to suppress or amplify content remain largely a black box to the public. Moreover, the public explanations given by the platforms for taking down or suppressing content too often seem like excuses that have to be walked back after scrutiny,” said Thune.

SDSU Philosophy and Religion Professor Dr. George Tsakiridis says there are ethical implications to consider here.

“The idea of gatekeeping. That if tech platforms are allowed to censor content that they kind of de facto become gatekeepers within the spread of knowledge. And the question then is what decisions are made in censoring some content and not censoring other content?” said Dr. Tsakiridis.

Thune also discussed the need for potential reform in response to social media growth and advancement. Something Dr. Tsakiridis agrees needs to be considered.

“As technology changes, we have to kind of re-envision how we approach our moral attitudes and ethics to the new technology and one one the difficulties is the legal system moves a lot slower than we do, especially in an age of Twitter and Facebook, etc.,” said Dr. Tsakiridis.

Thune has introduced two bipartisan bills, the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act and the Filter Bubble Transparency Act. Both aim to help increase online transparency and accountability.

Dr. Tsakiridis says when it comes down to ethics, he’d like to see a search for truth.

“Truth should matter and how we present that truth to others. But again the question, what is truth is a tricky one in the modern age,” said Dr. Tsakiridis.

