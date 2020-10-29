Advertisement

Sioux Falls police investigate armed robbery, rollover crash

Sioux Falls police said an armed robbery happened and shortly after, a crash happened nearby.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sgt. Martin Hoffman with the Sioux Falls Police Department, a person reported they were robbed by people with a gun Wednesday night around 11:50 PM. It happened on West Russell Street, just east of the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The suspects stole the victim’s vehicle.

Shortly after, the suspects rolled the car near Madison Street and Elmwood Avenue. All of the suspects ran, but one was found by officers nearby. That person was injured and was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating the incidents.

