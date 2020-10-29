Advertisement

South Dakota breaks grim record; 19 new deaths reported Thursday

Published: Oct. 29, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, breaking a new record as the state surpasses 400 deaths.

The 19 new deaths bring the state death toll to 403. 12 of those deaths were reported in the 80 plus age range, three in the 70-79, three in the 60-69, and one death in the 50-59 age range.

The state reported 1,000 new coronavirus cases bringing the state total to 43,000, with 30,135 recovered. 12,462 of those cases are currently active, setting another new daily case record.

Currently, 413 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the coronavirus. In total, 2,602 South Dakotans have been hospitalized. Coronavirus patients currently occupy 15.1% of the state’s staffed hospital beds and 24.1% of ICU beds. 30.1% of hospital beds and 35.9% of ICU beds are still available.

