South Dakota Election 2020: What to know before heading to the polls

Election 2020
Election 2020(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota voters have many big decisions to make in the 2020 election, including the future of marijuana laws in South Dakota and which representatives to send to Congress.

The following is a look at the major races and issues you’ll find on the South Dakota ballot on Nov. 3.

Statewide races

Senate: Democrat Dan Ahlers is challenging incumbent Republican Mike Rounds for one of South Dakota’s two seats in the U.S. Senate.

See our interview with Mike Rounds here, and find his campaign page here.

See our interview with Dan Ahlers here, and find his campaign page here.

House of Representatives: Incumbent Republican Dusty Johnson’s sole challenger is Libertarian candidate Randy Luallin. Democrats did not field a challenger in this race.

See our interview with Dusty Johnson here, and find his campaign page here.

See our interview with Randy Luallin here, and find his campaign page here.

Public Utilities Commission: Three candidates are running for one of three spots on the state’s Public Utilities Commission board. The PUC regulates investor-owned electric, natural gas, and telephone utilities with public safety and service in mind. This year’s candidates include incumbent Republican Gary Hanson (campaign page), Democratic challenger Remi Bald Eagle (campaign page), and Libertarian challenger Devin Saxon (campaign page).

Ballot questions

Initiated Measure 26: An initiated measure on legalizing marijuana for medical use

This measure legalizes the medical use of marijuana by all qualifying patients, including minors. It also lays out several details by which patients can legally obtain medical marijuana. Read the attorney general’s full explanation here.

Constitutional Amendment A: An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution to legalize, regulate, and tax marijuana

This amendment would change the state’s constitution to allow the recreational use of marijuana. Individuals would be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana. The Department of Revenue can issue vendor licenses, and impose a sales tax of up to 15%. The amendment would also compel the state legislature to pass laws regarding the medical use of medical marijuana. Read the Attorney General’s full explanation here.

Constitutional Amendment B Title: An amendment to the South Dakota Constitution authorizing the Legislature to allow sports wagering in Deadwood

This amendment would change the state’s constitution to allow sports wagering in Deadwood. Currently, games like slot machines, cards, and roulette are legal, but sports betting is not. Read the Attorney General’s full explanation here.

Local races

Hundreds of candidates are running for local and district offices, for everything from the state legislature to states attorneys to county commissions. The Secretary of State identifies 650 candidates in all - too many to list here. You can find a full list of candidates on the Secretary of State’s website.

Voting information

Polls are open statewide from 7 am to 7 pm. You can find your polling place here.

