Advertisement

South Dakota unemployment claims down last week

Unemployment
Unemployment(CNN)
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 391 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation during the week of October 18th.

That is a decrease of 94 claims from the prior week’s total of 485.

A total of $758,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $435,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $305,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $180,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $118.9 million on October 25.

The latest number of continued state claims is 4,375 for the week ending October 17, an increase of 55 from the prior week’s total of 4,320. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Benefits paid since March 16:

  • Regular State = $85.9 million
  • FPUC = $207.7 million
  • PUA = $15.8 million
  • PEUC = $2.3 million

Total = Approximately $311.7 million

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zeta barrels across Southeast after battering weary coast

Updated: moments ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2 million homes and businesses in the dark in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least three deaths.

News

Constitutional Amendment B’s implications for South Dakota

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
If Constitutional Amendment B were to get the approval of South Dakota voters on November 3rd, it would mean legal sports gambling in Deadwood and on Native American reservations across the state. However, the scope of that remains undetermined.

News

Trump, Biden to appeal to last-minute voters in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both nominees are now focusing on encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day, next Tuesday.

News

Taco Bar to raise money for LifeScape Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The all-you-can-eat taco bar will be inside the new Liberty Hall in Sioux Falls, which is inside the former VFW building.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls police investigate armed robbery, rollover crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to Sioux Falls police, a person was robbed Wednesday night, and then their vehicle was involved in a rollover crash shortly afterwards.

News

Aberdeen man looking to help others after losing 350 lbs.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
Losing weight can be the hardest thing that many do in their lives. And for James Hitt, that meant having to start a long and difficult journey.

News

At least 1 dead as Hurricane Zeta hammers Gulf Coast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA
Workers closed one of the last floodgates surrounding New Orleans as residents braced for the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season.

News

Senator Thune questions tech giants on Capitol Hill

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
Big tech leaders from Facebook, Twitter, and Google faced questions over their content moderation policies at a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Wednesday.

News

Meet the Candidates: Dusty Johnson

Updated: 13 hours ago
Representative Dusty Johnson is running for re-election this November.

News

Franklinstein comes to life for Halloween

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A comic recreates the fight for America’s independence in an apocalyptic setting.