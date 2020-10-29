South Dakota voters to decide on marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re continuing our Election 2020 coverage with a couple of ballot questions surrounding the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota.

Initiated Measure 26 would legalize medical marijuana, while Amendment A would legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana.

David Owen is the president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Dr. Benjamin Aker is the president of the South Dakota State Medical Association.

Both are against the ballot measures.

On Thursday, we sit down with the campaign managers for the ballot measures. You can find that conversation at 5:30 on KDLT or in this article after it airs.

