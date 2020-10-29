Taco Bar to raise money for LifeScape Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A take-out event will be held Sunday in Sioux Falls to raise money for LifeScape. People have the option of taking their food to go or eating inside the new Liberty Hall. This new venue is in the former VFW building on Minnesota Avenue.

People can pay $10 to enjoy all you can eat at the taco bar. Beverages will cost extra. If they’d rather take it to go, then they can make a suggested donation of at least $5 for two tacos. If they want to call ahead for curbside, they can do that by calling 605-681-6674.

The event will be Sunday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Rudy Navarrete with Rudy Navarrete’s Catering will be cooking the food. 100% of the proceeds will go to support programs and services at LifeScape.

