West Lyon’s tough schedule has Wildcats better prepared for post season

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon football team continues its post season Friday night after a bye and a win. The Wildcats came close to a perfect regular season after a narrow loss to Central Lyon/George Little Rock in the Beef Bowl.

As is always the case, Jay Rozeboom’s teams are very disciplined, in great shape and play fundamental football. These kids buy into the program that has won 5 statte titles under their head coach who has never had a losing season in 29 years. So they always have a target on their back and are used to that pressure.. And the schedule they play really prepares them for the post season. “I think it’s going to help us. We have a great district week in and week out that is tough. So going into the playoffs that high competition will help us be ready to play. We know we get everybody’s best shot and we’ve had a bullseye on our back for a long time. We can’t control that. We can only just control how we play,” says Rozeboom.

And that is something they do a great job of. The Wildcats Play at Spirit Lake Friday and hope they get a chance to avenge their only loss to their arch rivals (Central Lyon/GLR) if they both win.

