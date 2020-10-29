Advertisement

West Lyon’s tough schedule has Wildcats better prepared for post season

Wildcats are used to tough competition each week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARCHWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -The West Lyon football team continues its post season Friday night after a bye and a win. The Wildcats came close to a perfect regular season after a narrow loss to Central Lyon/George Little Rock in the Beef Bowl.

As is always the case, Jay Rozeboom’s teams are very disciplined, in great shape and play fundamental football. These kids buy into the program that has won 5 statte titles under their head coach who has never had a losing season in 29 years. So they always have a target on their back and are used to that pressure.. And the schedule they play really prepares them for the post season. “I think it’s going to help us. We have a great district week in and week out that is tough. So going into the playoffs that high competition will help us be ready to play. We know we get everybody’s best shot and we’ve had a bullseye on our back for a long time. We can’t control that. We can only just control how we play,” says Rozeboom.

And that is something they do a great job of. The Wildcats Play at Spirit Lake Friday and hope they get a chance to avenge their only loss to their arch rivals (Central Lyon/GLR) if they both win.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Boyden Hull makes state 2-A state volleyball tourney in Iowa

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Boyden Hull tries to make state 2-A state volleyball tourney in Iowa

Play of the Week

Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 28th

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, October 28th

Sports

Williamson prepares his Colman-Egan team for football but also for life after high school

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:42 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Do your job! Williamson teaching his Colman-Egan team to be prepared for games but also for life after high school

Latest News

Sports

Dordt beats NW, OG and Watertown win thrillers and Unity Christian advances to State 3-A tourney in volleyball

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
Dordt beats NW, OG and Watertown win thrillers and Unity Christian advances to State 3-A tourney in volleyball

Sports

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 27th

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 27th

Sports

Brother Serving Overseas Fueling Shane Solberg’s Final Year At Northwestern

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

Sports

PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Western Christian Advances To Region Final, Dakota Valley Sweeps Tea

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Wolfpack & Panthers win via sweeps

Sports

Coyotes & Jackrabbits Dominate Summit League Preseason Basketball Polls & Honors

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
SDSU's Douglas Wilson & USD's Hannah Sjerven are preseason player of the year choices

Sports

SDSU Alum Blake Treinen Saves Game Five Of World Series For Dodgers

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Former Jackrabbit helps Dodgers pull to within a victory of World Series championship.