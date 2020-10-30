Advertisement

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) waves to fans after an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Clemson, S.C., on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.(Ken Ruinard/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.

Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson’s game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 7.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.

The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers (6-0) to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season. Clemson’s loss to LSU in the title game was the first — and still only — game the Tigers have lost in Lawrence’s 32 career starts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zeta batters Southeast after swamping Gulf Coast; 6 dead

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By REBECCA SANTANA and KEVIN McGILL
Zeta sped across the Southeast on Thursday, leaving a trail of damage and more than 2.6 million homes and businesses without power in Atlanta and beyond after pounding New Orleans with winds and water that splintered homes and were blamed for at least six deaths.

National

Zeta tears across southeast

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
At least 6 are dead and more than 2 million are without power as Zeta pummels the Southeast.

National

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police face rebuke from city, Wallace family

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Philadelphia police are facing rebuke from both City Hall and the family of Walter Wallace Jr. as the city reexamines the department’s response to a year of sometimes violent civil unrest.

News

Mentoring Moment, U.S. District Judge continues empowering her law clerks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Wright
The Honorable Judge Karen Schreier was the first woman appointed as a United States District Judge in South Dakota; however, her contributions in law go beyond the court.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi, Trump administration trade blame over virus aid

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pelosi lobbed her latest public relations volley with a letter to Mnuchin that blames Republicans for the failed talks.

News

Healthcare workers discuss life on the frontlines during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda Paige
As cases increase, hospitals continue to weather the surge. And health care workers are working around the clock to take care of COVID patients in the ICU.

News

Grey Goose Halloween display returns to Pierre

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The Grey Goose Halloween Festival is set for this weekend in Pierre. The event has been a community favorite for decades.

National

Tunisian carrying Quran fatally stabs 3 in French church

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LORI HINNANT and DANIEL COLE
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would immediately increase the number of soldiers deployed to protect schools and religious sites from around 3,000 currently to 7,000.

News

Salvation Army distributes winter gear from ‘Coats for All’ drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Salvation Army handed out free coats Thursday from our “Coats for All" drive.

News

Schulte Subaru hosting drive-thru trick-or-treat experience Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Sioux Falls car dealership is making sure kids get a chance to trick-or-treat during the pandemic.