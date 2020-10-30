Advertisement

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (ON THURSDAY)-Week 10 Playoffs (10-29-20)!

Featuring Highlights From 18 Playoff Games In South Dakota!
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The playoffs are underway in all classes of South Dakota prep football, and with it comes a record-breaking special Thursday edition of Football Friday!

We’ve got the results from every state quarterfinal game as well as a show record 18 highlights! We start off in 11AAA with Watertown at Roosevelt, Aberdeen at Brandon Valley and Harrisburg at O’Gorman! We then shift into 11AA with Douglas visiting Yankton, Brookings blowing away Spearfish and a battle in the capital city between Mitchell and Pierre!

After a brief break we’re on to 11A with all three of the quarterfinals (Tea-Lennox was a Lennox forfeit due to COVID-19). West Central and Dell Rapids came down to the final minute, Canton held off Milbank and Madison stunned Dakota Valley in North Sioux City. In 11B Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan and Sioux Valley rolled into the semifinals with convincing wins over Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central and Elk Point-Jefferson.

Off to 9-Man next featuring a trio of 9AA quarterfinals: Rapid City Christian at Viborg-Hurley, Arlington-Lake Preston at Hamlin, and Hanson at Platte-Geddes!

We wrap the show in 9A and 9B. In 9A Howard and Canistota/Freeman each won easily to set up a semifinal showdown next Friday while Warner and Ipswich-Edmunds Central played a barn burner up north. Meanwhile the top seed in 9B, Wolsey-Wessington, had no problems with Corsica-Stickney. Before we go we also look ahead to tomorrow night’s slate of Iowa playoff action!

