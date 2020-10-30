Free bus rides available in Sioux Falls on Election Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls residents will be able to get to the polls on Election Day by bus, and they won’t have to pay the fare.

Sioux Area Metro is offering free bus rides on Tuesday, November 3.

The whole system, both fixed route and paratransit, will be free on Election Day.

To see a list of fixed routes and schedules, visit the Sioux Area Metro website for more information.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 3.

For more information on how to vote in the election, the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office has created the Voter Information Portal.

This website allows registered voters to see a sample ballot as well as confirm their current address, voting precinct, and polling location.

