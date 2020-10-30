Gun show to take place in Sioux Falls Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gun enthusiasts will gather in Sioux Falls this weekend.

The James O. Aplan Classic Gun Show will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the Sioux Falls Ramkota Event Center.

Hundreds of tables full of guns and accessories will be on display.

Visitors can see thousands of items, talk to dealers about guns, purchase guns and products.

Doors open at 9:00 a.m.

Admission is $5.00.

