Healthcare workers discuss life on the frontlines during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As cases increase, hospitals continue to weather the surge. And health care workers are working around the clock to take care of COVID patients in the ICU. This is what it’s like for some of them fighting on the frontlines at Avera Health in Sioux Falls.

Working in the ICU looks a lot different now for Hospitalist Tajaswini Basamsetty and Registered Nurse Carly Hohman.

“You know being able to come in here and take care of people is great. It’s what we do. It’s what we signed up for. But seeing people here in the ICU who were not supposed to be here really kind of, you know takes a toll on you,” said Basamsetty.

Some days can get really hectic.

“As we all try to keep our cool on the outside, on the inside we’re like got so many patients I need to see and this person is not doing well, but this one’s also not. So we’ve got to try to fix something over here and then turn our attention over here,” said Hohman.

“And you know it’s hard when we have a good amount of staff right now, we’re just spreading ourselves pretty thin,” said Hohman.

Because of COVID-19 healthcare workers have had to make adjustments. Doctors and nurses go through a meticulous process when they move from room to room. Not only to protect themselves but to ensure they are not potentially spreading COVID to other patients.

“We use hand sanitizer, then we put on our PAPR hoods, then we put on the battery pack,” said Basamsetty.

This allows for air filtration. Then they put on a gown and gloves. Once done with a patient, they take it all off and sanitize.

“Wipe everything clean with gloved hands and then wash our hands,” said Basamsetty.

And then repeat.

Another change has been visitor restrictions.

“It’s so hard to tell family members they can’t see, you know their loved one in their most dire time of need, especially. And so we kind of have to act as like their surrogate family members for the time being,” said Hohman.

“And just reassure the families that they’re not alone they have a physical human here that genuinely cares.”

When the workday is over, it can be hard to decompress.

“We work hard every day, but now with COVID, we’re working ourselves two times as hard as we normally do just with all the things we’re doing. So going home and kind of venting and talking to, you know a loved one about it, just about how you’re feeling and things like that kind of help. But you don’t want to lay everything on them,” said Hohman.

So it’s crucial for the healthcare workers to lean on one another.

“Talking with coworkers and making sure we’re checking in with everyone that we work with personally day-to-day on how we’re feeling. Really helps in like the camaraderie that builds from that as well is really nice knowing we’re all kind of in the same boat in the same storm,” said Hohman.

During these stressful times, there’s also something they say we can all do to help them out.

“The biggest thing would be to wear a mask to help you do your part in the community while we do our part here in the hospital,” said Hohman.

“We need to make sure that we don’t put someone else’s grandma in the hospital or someone who has underlying conditions. We need to look out for them and we need to wear a mask for them,” said Basamsetty.

