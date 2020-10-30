Minnesota man wanted for sexual contact with a minor found with 15-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Mankato man wanted for sexual contact with a minor in Minnesota was found with a 15-year-old girl at a Sioux Falls motel.

Police say 27-year-old Joel Adams was located at a motel in the 1500 block of North Kiwanis Avenue with a 15-year-old girl Thursday morning.

After Adams was in custody, a 14-year-old girl and her parents reported to police that she had sexual contact with Adams, according to police. Police say the 15-year-old originally stated she didn’t have sexual contact with Adams but later admitted that she did have sexual contact with him.

Police say Adams gave the minors marijuana and tobacco after meeting with them over the course of a few weeks. Police say Adams contacted the minors on Snapchat and that they thought he was 17 or 18.

Adams was wanted on felony criminal sexual conduct in Nicollet County. Adams is now facing two counts of rape, five counts of sexual contact with a child less than 16, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and maintaining a place where drugs were kept.

